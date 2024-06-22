Rockland Trust Co. Has $48.02 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,402 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.17% of iShares MBS ETF worth $48,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.55. 1,023,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average is $91.96. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

