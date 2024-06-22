Rockland Trust Co. Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

ED traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,202,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,307. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

