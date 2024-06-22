Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 550,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,170,551,000 after buying an additional 410,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,159,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,032,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in General Electric by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,655,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,385,000 after buying an additional 426,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,196,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

