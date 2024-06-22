Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 40,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 49,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,626,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $7,884,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

TMO stock traded up $7.39 on Friday, reaching $564.60. 3,198,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.