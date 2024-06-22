Rockland Trust Co. Makes New $231,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,364 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. HSBC boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.53. 22,741,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,186,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.17. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

