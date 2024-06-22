Rockland Trust Co. Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.17% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.31. 276,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average is $98.90. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.57.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.