Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.11

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 3777415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 435.8% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 859,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 699,379 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

