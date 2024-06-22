Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $584.82.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP opened at $561.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $536.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.73. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $453.96 and a 1-year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

