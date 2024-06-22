RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of RTX by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in RTX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RTX by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after buying an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.61. 13,311,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

