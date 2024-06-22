RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in RTX were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Stock Up 0.5 %

RTX traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.61. 13,311,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,286. The stock has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.80.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

