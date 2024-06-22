Running Oak Capital LLC Acquires 13,697 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Toro worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Toro Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Toro stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,812. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average of $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $106.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

