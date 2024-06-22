Running Oak Capital LLC Buys 10,975 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Franklin Electric worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 103.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 105,534 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 452,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,150. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $107.89.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

