Running Oak Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,462,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,325,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,977,000 after purchasing an additional 193,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,965,000 after purchasing an additional 151,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 613,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDY traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,549. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $448.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

