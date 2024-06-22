Running Oak Capital LLC Purchases 6,586 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 26,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $137.84. 4,999,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average is $132.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

