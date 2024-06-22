Running Oak Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $647,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,959,000 after purchasing an additional 50,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $209.25 and a one year high of $302.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

