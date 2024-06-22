Rye Brook Capital LLC Has $7.10 Million Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bloomin’ Brands accounts for 4.2% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 494,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 387,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,411,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,707,000 after buying an additional 86,272 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,783. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

