Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Price Performance
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 37,283 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72.
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Company Profile
