Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 507,530 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2,992.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 507,530 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 13.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $68,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.4 %

BX stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.12. 5,209,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,062. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average is $124.10. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.40 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

