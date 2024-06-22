Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 6,111 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $161.23. 61,334,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,649,304. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.98. The firm has a market cap of $260.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

