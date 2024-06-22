Sanders Morris Harris LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $467.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,365,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,494. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.