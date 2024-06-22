Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys Shares of 346 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 103.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after buying an additional 206,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.55. 3,430,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,060. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.69 and its 200 day moving average is $203.34. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $131.59 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -352.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

