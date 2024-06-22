Sanders Morris Harris LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

