Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 253.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,799,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.