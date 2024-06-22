Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 373.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,650 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 218,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 45,805 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 29,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 529.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,512,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,448,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

