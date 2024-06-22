Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after acquiring an additional 820,465 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after acquiring an additional 371,648 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after acquiring an additional 271,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $168,217,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $15.02 on Friday, hitting $749.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $723.59 and a 200-day moving average of $738.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.