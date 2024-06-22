Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $958,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth $169,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,803,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of RTX by 9.7% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.61. 13,311,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,286. The company has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

