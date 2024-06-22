Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $386.04. 1,043,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $386.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.88 and a 200-day moving average of $340.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

