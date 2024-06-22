Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $206,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.59. 3,627,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,706. The firm has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.