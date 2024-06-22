Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.65.

Several research firms recently commented on SRPT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,676,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after buying an additional 319,444 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,025,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $160.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.73. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,461.09 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.