Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stake Lowered by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 527,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for 8.1% of Moller Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $30,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,917. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.74. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

