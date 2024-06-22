Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,314 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 741,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 85,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 266,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.12. 2,798,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,209. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

