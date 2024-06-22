Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) PT Raised to $85.00 at Bank of America

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.67.

STNG opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.20. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $83.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.01.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $389.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 22.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

