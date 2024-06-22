Sebold Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,930 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,702,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,484 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,568,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,557,000 after purchasing an additional 190,961 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,098,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,257,000 after purchasing an additional 88,767 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 56,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,819,000 after purchasing an additional 265,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. 756,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,382. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.