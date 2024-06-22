Sebold Capital Management Inc. Buys 889 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up 4.2% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,143. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $102.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average is $97.69.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

