Sebold Capital Management Inc. Invests $255,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 11,947.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,484 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

NYSE GE traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $164.24. 17,196,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $179.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

