Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,962 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after buying an additional 352,841 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,353,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after buying an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.44. 4,472,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,476. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

