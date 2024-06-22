Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of analysts have commented on SEM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

SEM stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Select Medical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 73,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

