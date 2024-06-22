Shilanski & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,972,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,394,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $563.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

