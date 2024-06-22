SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 156.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 129,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,539,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after acquiring an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,190,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,340. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

