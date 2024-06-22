SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 1,393 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Shares of VB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.21. 310,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,737. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

