SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $3.38 on Friday, hitting $214.78. 8,935,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,925. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

