SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $48.12. 582,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

