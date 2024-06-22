SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,869 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after buying an additional 5,127,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,574,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,809,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,402,000 after buying an additional 742,399 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. 2,811,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,174. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

