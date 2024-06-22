SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Invests $839,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 271,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VTIP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.46. 960,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,804. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

