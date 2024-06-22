SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,596 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 503.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.52. 4,117,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,616. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

