SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,471,000 after buying an additional 949,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,988 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,988,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.04. 1,022,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $108.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

