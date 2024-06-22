SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,019,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,350,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

RSPN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.85. 35,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,290. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $695.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

