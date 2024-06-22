Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $159.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.21. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

