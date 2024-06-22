Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.60

Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.60 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 26.40 ($0.34). Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.33), with a volume of 16,586 shares traded.
Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.60. The firm has a market cap of £63.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.
About Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L)
Connect Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of newspapers and mixed freight in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through Smiths News and Tuffnells segments. The Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.
