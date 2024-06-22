Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.82.
SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Snap Stock Performance
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,351.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,351.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,372,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,843,735 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,213,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,633,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
